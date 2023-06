HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has lost to Allan Markham in the race to win a party ticket to contest the Harare East parliamentary seat in national elections due 23 August this year.

It will be the first time in 23 years that the veteran politician will not be part of the country’s legislative house.

NOTE: This is a developing story.

Source: ZimLive

