Khama Billiat Faces Eviction Lawsuit Over Midrand Property

MIDRAND,– Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat is embroiled in a legal battle with the owners of his Midrand home, who are seeking to evict his close relatives. The move comes after Billiat allegedly failed to meet the payment terms of a bond agreement.

City Press has learned from the sheriff’s office that Emerging Markets Home Loans has applied to the Pretoria High Court for an eviction order against five occupants. These individuals have been residing in the property since Billiat left to join Zimbabwean outfit Yadah Stars.

The financial institution filed a notice of motion on May 5, arguing that the occupants were unlawfully living on the premises, which is reportedly set to be auctioned in June.

“The information is that the player has not been paying monthly installments for the house, prompting the finance service provider to put the house on auction in an attempt to recoup a R1.7 million loan,” said the sheriff, who requested anonymity.

The sheriff also mentioned that efforts to contact Billiat had been unsuccessful. Consequently, the creditors filed an ex parte application, allowing the proceedings to continue without the other party’s presence.

The notice of motion document underscores the company’s need to evict the occupants, citing financial losses.

“In the event that the first and second respondents (Billiat and the unlawful occupants) do not vacate the premises, the sheriff of this honourable court is authorised and ordered to eject them and all those occupying, along with any movables, from the premises,” reads the document.

The financial institution is also seeking to have Billiat, 33, cover the legal costs on an attorney-to-client basis.

“The respondents and all those occupying must vacate the premises on the day of granting this order, alternatively on such a later date determined by the honourable court,” the papers state.

Billiat, who also had a successful stint with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, was once considered one of the highest-paid players in South Africa. He began his career at the Aces Youth Soccer Academy and made his senior league debut with the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town in August 2010.

Jillian Pedro, the lawyer representing Emerging Markets Home Loans, confirmed that eviction proceedings were underway. “I am the attorney of record in the matter. It’s still an ongoing process, therefore, I cannot say much about it,” she said.

Attempts to reach Billiat for comment were unsuccessful.

