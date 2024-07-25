Transport Minister Commissions Advanced Air Traffic Control Systems at RGM Int. Airport

Spread the love

HARARE – Transport Minister Felix Mhona officially commissioned state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control Communication and Secondary Surveillance Radar Systems at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International (RGMI) Airport today.

In his keynote address, Hon. Mhona emphasized the significance of the new radar surveillance systems, calling them a “game changer” for Zimbabwe’s airspace.

He highlighted that these advanced systems will greatly enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of air traffic management in the country, reflecting Zimbabwe’s commitment to continuous improvements in global aviation technology.

“The completion and commissioning of these projects ensure an efficient and increased capacity for air transport movement,” said Mhona. He reassured aviators and the traveling public of the government’s dedication to maintaining safety and security in the nation’s airspace.

The new communication systems provide comprehensive coverage across Zimbabwean airspace, enabling Air Traffic Control to maintain contact with pilots at all flight levels. This enhancement is expected to significantly improve flight safety and regularity, marking Zimbabwe’s cornerstone of aviation safety.

