Bus operator Chikozho kills self over ballooning debts

Bus operator and prominent Zvishavane businessman, Mr Alphabet Takawira Chikozho committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth, the police have said.

The tragic incident occurred at Mr Chikozho’s residence in Zvishavane’s leafy suburb of Caravan Park yesterday late afternoon.

Sources said the incident occurred moments after he lost a civil court case where he had been fighting non-payment of debts.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the matter is being handled by police at national level.

The sources said Mr Chikozho who once ran a fleet of over 20 buses under Chikozho Bus Services and retail shops was now insolvent and had been in and out of courts over non-payment of debts.

“When he shot himself yesterday evening, he had just lost a civil court case where he had been told to repay a substantial debt,” said the source.

