French Companies Express Investment Interest in Zimbabwe, Says VP Chiwenga

PARIS, – Vice President General (Rtd) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga announced that the burgeoning interest from French companies to invest in Zimbabwe heralds a new chapter in economic relations between the two nations.

Speaking in Paris this Wednesday, Vice President Chiwenga addressed over 30 French business executives, who voiced their eagerness to invest in more than 10 sectors of Zimbabwe’s economy. The delegation indicated plans to visit Harare in October to finalize their priority sectors for investment.

“We represent the largest companies in France and recognize the efforts of your government to boost the economy. We are ready to contribute through partnerships in agriculture, health, industry, mining, technology, water, and sanitation. We plan to be in Harare in October to establish good business relations, just as we have in over 100 countries, creating employment opportunities,” stated Mr. Gerard Wolf, President of MEDEF’s Sustainable City Task Force.

Vice President Chiwenga acknowledged the currently subdued trade between Zimbabwe and France but emphasized the potential for a new economic partnership.

“Trade between our countries has not yet reached its potential, but this is an opportunity to open a new chapter. We need to leverage your companies’ expertise and technology with Zimbabwe’s natural resources. Zimbabwe is open for business, and we are keen on fostering economic diplomacy, relationships, and integration between our nations. We are open to collaborations in all sectors,” said Chiwenga.

He reiterated Zimbabwe’s commitment to resolving its debt issues with multilateral institutions, an essential step towards achieving Vision 2030.

“You need to leverage the continental trading bloc and the EU to enhance trading arrangements. We welcome the removal of most restrictive measures to pave the way for future collaborations. Regarding our debt overhang, Zimbabwe is dedicated to clearing arrears with all creditors as we pursue our Vision 2030,” Chiwenga added.

Later, the Vice President met with officials from BRG, a French company specializing in geological surveying, to discuss potential collaborations in agriculture and underground water management, as well as enhancing geological surveys in Zimbabwe.

“We discussed agricultural issues and underground water. We are exploring ways to improve geological surveys in Zimbabwe using BRG’s technology,” he said.

Currently, several French companies operate in Zimbabwe, and the number is expected to grow with the renewed interest from French investors.

