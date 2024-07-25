Mnangagwa Calls for Peace Ahead of SADC Summit Amid Arrests of Opponents

Spread the love

HARARE, – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for peace and stability in Zimbabwe as the country prepares to host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit next month. This plea comes amidst a wave of arrests targeting opponents of the government.

In a recent address, President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order during the high-profile regional summit. “As we prepare to welcome our SADC counterparts, it is crucial that we showcase our nation’s commitment to peace and stability,” he said.

However, the lead-up to the summit has been marked by heightened tensions and a crackdown on dissent. Reports indicate that several government critics have been detained by police, sparking concerns among human rights groups and opposition parties.

The Zimbabwean authorities have yet to provide detailed reasons for the arrests, but the actions are believed to be part of a broader strategy to ensure a smooth and uncontested summit. Critics argue that these measures reflect an ongoing effort to suppress political opposition and limit freedom of expression.

The SADC Summit, which brings together leaders from 16 Southern African nations, is a significant event for Zimbabwe, offering an opportunity to strengthen regional ties and address pressing issues facing the bloc. President Mnangagwa’s administration is keen to project an image of unity and effective governance during the summit.

Despite the government’s assurances of a peaceful and orderly summit, the recent arrests have cast a shadow over the preparations, drawing international scrutiny. Observers will be watching closely to see how Zimbabwe navigates these challenges in the lead-up to the SADC Summit.

The international community, including regional partners and human rights organizations, continues to urge the Zimbabwean government to respect civil liberties and uphold democratic principles as the nation steps into the spotlight next month.

