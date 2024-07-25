‘Happy’ Drake has moved on from Kendrick Lamar feud – friend

Spread the love

The ongoing feud between two prominent rappers, marked by a series of diss tracks, seems to have little effect on the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker, according to his friend and collaborator Gordo.

Despite the recent back-and-forth, Gordo insists that Drake is uninterested in prolonging the conflict and is currently focused on relaxing at home.

“He’s been past it,” Gordo told People magazine. “The thing is, he was just on the longest tour ever [‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’]. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he’s just chilling.”

Addressing fan speculation about Drake’s emotional state amidst the public feud, Gordo dismissed rumors that the 37-year-old rapper is feeling down. “Ever since all this has happened… I’ve seen him happier,” he said. “It’s really weird. He’s pretty jolly… The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and stuff.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera.”

Gordo emphasized that despite the scrutiny Drake faces, he’s actually in high spirits. “The guy’s been happy as hell, to be honest. He’s chilling.”

In related news, singer Sheryl Crow recently criticized Drake for using AI to recreate Tupac Shakur’s voice on one of his diss tracks, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” aimed at Kendrick Lamar. Crow called the move “hateful” and expressed her disapproval to the BBC. “You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe they would stand for that,” she said.

Crow speculated that Drake might have thought, “Yeah, I shouldn’t do it, but I’ll say sorry later.” However, she pointed out that the damage was already done, and the track was taken down following legal threats from Tupac’s estate. “It’s hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us,” she concluded.

