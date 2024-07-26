Zimbabwe’s Capital Harare Having Extensive Roads Infrastructure Upgrades

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe is pulling out all the stops to host the 44th ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit of heads of state and government in mid-August.

The country is undertaking extensive preparations, including the construction of new roads and villas for delegates, the introduction of luxury coaches, the planting of new trees, and a call for a demonstration-free week.

Judging by the scale of the preparations, the government sees this event as a major opportunity for image-building. The summit will see President Emmerson Mnangagwa assume the leadership of the regional bloc from Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema. The SADC chairpersonship rotates annually, and for the military-backed regime in Harare, this is a significant occasion.

“I commend the government and people of our country who are accelerating preparations and works related to the event,” Mnangagwa said on Tuesday at the burial of retired Brigadier Michael Chaminuka, a national hero.

Zimbabwe last held the SADC chair in 2014 under the late Robert Mugabe, with the summit taking place in Victoria Falls. This year’s summit, scheduled for August 17 and 18, comes just a year after a disputed general election that SADC flagged as flawed.

For most of the past year, the opposition has been weakened by internal conflicts and government crackdowns on dissent. Currently, at least 80 opposition activists are in prison on charges of plotting to incite violence, some accused of planning demonstrations during the summit.

On Wednesday, police rounded up 44 Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) activists in Belvedere, Harare. The police claimed violence erupted among the activists, leading to their arrest, though Zinasu stated that police raided their meeting. The activists have since appeared in court. Amnesty International has called on the authorities to “respect the freedom of assembly and association.”

The Zimbabwean government has spent over $207 million to give Harare and its satellite town, Mount Hampden, a facelift. Critics argue that this expenditure is misplaced, given the lack of medicines in hospitals and other public service deficits. Nonetheless, the government has funded projects to replace old streetlights and resurface major roads in the capital.

Ahead of the summit, informal vendors have reported harassment to clear the streets for a cleaner city image. Property owners along Airport Road, leading to the city, were given a deadline of July 31 to improve their properties’ appearance.

The main venue for the summit will be the Chinese-built and funded parliament building in Mount Hampden. In the same area, the government has constructed 18 villas in three months, built by Swiss firm Mabetex Group, intended for high-profile delegates such as heads of state.

Additionally, the government has purchased two luxury buses to ferry delegates to the venue. These buses are equipped with heated and massage sofas, Wi-Fi, a television set per seat, a kitchen, and toilets.

Zimbabwe’s extensive preparations for the 44th SADC summit underscore the importance placed on the event by the Mnangagwa administration. While the government hopes to project a positive image, critics remain concerned about the country’s priorities amid ongoing public service challenges and political tensions.

