Bulawayo Faces Severe Water Crisis: Mayor Coltart Urgently Calls for $14 Million Pipeline Upgrade

BULAWAYO, – Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has issued an urgent plea for $14 million to upgrade the Mtshabezi and Insiza pipelines amid a worsening water crisis. During a visit to the Umzingwane Dam and Ncema pump stations, Coltart described the situation as catastrophic.

Umzingwane Dam is nearly dry, holding only 2% of its capacity, and has been decommissioned. Inyankuni Dam, currently at 22% capacity, is at risk of a similar fate without significant rainfall.

Coltart highlighted the critical need to upgrade the pipelines from Insiza and Mtshabezi dams, which are 43% and 53% full, respectively. However, deficiencies in these pipelines are preventing adequate water supply to the city.

Residents are enduring extended periods without water, and the government has not yet declared a water crisis, which would enable external financial support.

Coltart warned of an impending disaster if immediate action is not taken, pointing out that outdated water purification systems and pumps at Ncema are operating at only 35% capacity and urgently need upgrades.

The mayor’s call for funds and immediate intervention underscores the dire situation facing Bulawayo and the necessity for swift governmental and international aid to address the water crisis.

