Kelly Rowland Seen Scolding Security Guard at Cannes Film Festival

Spread the love

At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland was spotted admonishing a security guard. The incident occurred as Rowland made her way up the stairs ahead of the premiere of the film ‘Marcello Mio.’

Photographed while smiling and waving at the crowd, the 43-year-old singer and actress appeared in high spirits. However, the atmosphere shifted as Rowland neared the entrance of the venue. A female security guard, walking behind Rowland, raised her arm behind the star, seemingly guiding her away from the crowd and photographers towards the venue.

Dressed in a black pantsuit, the security guard seemed to speak to Rowland or a male security guard nearby. Whatever was said clearly displeased Rowland, who immediately turned to face the staff member.

In front of the gathered crowd, Rowland raised her finger and scowled at the guard, who appeared visibly flustered. The cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Rowland stunned onlookers in a flowing crimson-red dress with a sweetheart neckline, accessorized with a statement diamond necklace.

The incident quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), prompting reactions from fans and onlookers. User @MediumSizeMeech tweeted: “It was very clear Kelly Rowland was trying to take photos and they were rushing her. The security guard stepped on her dress, and Kelly tried to correct her nicely. When the guard responded rudely, Kelly said, ‘Don’t talk to me like that.’”

Do you understand how out of pocket you have to be for Kelly Rowland to have to check you?! Literally, one of the sweetest people in the world, but don’t get it twisted. What yall think she said? I think she said, “Don’t talk to me like that… I’m not a child.” pic.twitter.com/jpWNpdGSGV — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) May 21, 2024

@MobzWorld added: “Do you understand how out of pocket you have to be for Kelly Rowland to have to check you?! Literally, one of the sweetest people in the world, but don’t get it twisted. What y’all think she said? I think she said, ‘Don’t talk to me like that… I’m not a child.'”

“Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my momma. I told you not to talk to me like that.” – Kelly Rowland pic.twitter.com/dWwY7kCeBB — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕖 𝕀𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕝𝕒 & 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕖 (@TreReal) May 21, 2024

Another user, @TreReal, speculated on Rowland’s words, tweeting: “‘Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my momma. I told you not to talk to me like that.’ – Kelly Rowland.”

Despite the brief altercation, Rowland’s elegant appearance and commanding presence at the Cannes Film Festival left a lasting impression.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...