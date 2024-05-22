Eminem Hints at New Music Release on May 31 with Cryptic Instagram Post

Spread the love

Rapper Eminem has sparked excitement among fans with a tantalizing hint that he will release new music on May 31. The 51-year-old artist took to Instagram to share a video of a text message conversation, dated Friday, May 31, at 12 am.

The message, addressed to “all contacts,” cryptically reads: “…and for my last trick!” This has led fans to speculate that Eminem is planning to drop a new single before the month ends. Many believe that the “last trick” message could signal the final album for his infamous alter-ego, Slim Shady.

Last month, Eminem revealed that his forthcoming record is titled ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ and is set for a summer release. The announcement was made during his appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan, alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

A promotional trailer circulated featuring a fake reporter announcing the death of Slim Shady. The reporter said, “Through his complex and often-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the blonde anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies.” Fellow rapper 50 Cent added, “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

The reporter continued, “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.” Eminem shared this dramatic clip on Instagram, along with the album’s title and a summer 2024 release window.

This upcoming album will be Eminem’s first since 2020’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By.’ In March, Dr. Dre confirmed his involvement in the project during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ He said, “Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year, and I actually talked to him and he said it was OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire.”

Dr. Dre added, “I’m actually going to hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow. He holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates, with many marking May 31 on their calendars in anticipation of what Eminem’s “last trick” might reveal.

