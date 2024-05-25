Nicki Minaj Arrested at Amsterdam Airport Ahead of Manchester Concert

Spread the love

Music star Nicki Minaj was arrested at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, just hours before she was scheduled to perform at Co-op Live in Manchester.

The American rapper took to social media platform X to share her ordeal, posting a series of messages.

In one, she wrote, “they said they found weed,” and in another, “they took my luggage without consent” and “they’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER.” She also noted, “This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal.”

Minaj also posted a video showing what appeared to be an airport official requesting to check her luggage.

Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, confirmed to NBC News, a partner network of Sky News, “We can confirm that we have arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs.”

It remains unclear whether Minaj’s scheduled performance at Co-op Live in Manchester will be affected by this incident.

