Mnangagwa accused of perpetuating vindictive politics

Spread the love

HARARE – A senior leader of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of maintaining a culture of vindictiveness and grudges, akin to the era of the late Robert Mugabe.

This criticism comes in the wake of Mnangagwa’s reported refusal to confer heroine status on former Bulawayo provincial affairs minister Eunice Sandi Moyo, who recently passed away at the age of 78 after battling hypertension at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

Despite her significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, Sandi Moyo was denied the recognition typically granted to Zanu-PF figures, sparking outrage from ZAPU. The party contends that Sandi Moyo’s contributions should be honored, regardless of political affiliations.

At Sandi Moyo’s memorial service in Bulawayo, ZAPU’s secretary-general expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for key historical figures like Sandi Moyo. He stressed the importance of acknowledging the efforts of nationalist figures, irrespective of their political ties.

The ZAPU representative highlighted the challenges faced by women like Sandi Moyo in the liberation struggle and questioned the government’s criteria for conferring hero status, particularly given some controversial decisions regarding other individuals.

Additionally, the ZAPU leader criticized former party members who have allied themselves with Zanu-PF, urging them to speak out against perceived injustices. He called for unity within ZAPU and emphasized the need to reclaim the party’s legacy.

In contrast, government officials and Zanu-PF members extended condolences for Sandi Moyo’s passing, recognizing her contributions to the nation. However, her career was marked by political controversies, including her dismissal from Zanu-PF and later involvement with the National Patriotic Front.

Sandi Moyo’s death has reignited discussions about forgiveness and reconciliation in Zimbabwe, with calls for political leaders to prioritize national unity over personal grievances.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...