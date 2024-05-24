Econet’s Liquid responds to Starlink threat by partnering with Eutelsat satellite connection

Spread the love

MILLIONS of people living in the country’s remote parts or without adequate coverage are expected to get an internet connection after Liquid Intelligent Technologies — an Africa technology company with a presence in Zimbabwe, signed a distribution partner agreement with global satellite provider, Eutelsat OneWeb, to offer satellite-based internet connectivity.

The two technology companies announced on Tuesday this week that they had signed a distribution partner agreement that would see “enterprise-grade” low-earth orbit satellite services offered to customers across Africa.

This deal comes at a time when another global satellite internet provider, Starlink, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has applied to operate in Zimbabwe.

Last month, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director-general Dr Gift Machengete told business leaders at the 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair that the regulator was processing Starlink application papers.

The entrance by Starlink and the Liquid-Eutelsat partnership in offering low-earth orbit satellite services could help boost internet connectivity in remote areas in Zimbabwe.

“Liquid has always been committed to technological innovation in Africa,” said CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Ahmed El Beheiry. “Our collaboration with Eutelsat signifies a milestone in bringing cutting-edge low-earth orbit services to our customers across multiple countries in Africa, empowering them with high-speed solutions and unlocking new possibilities for connectivity.”

