Woman locked in the house for three years finds love

IT has not been doom and gloom for the woman, who has been locked in the faimly house, for three years.

She has found love from a local pastor in Zengeza.

Talent’s grandmother, Mary Mushore, confirmed the relationship.

“Apart from all these challenges Talent is facing from the man tormenting her, one of the pastors praying for her showed interest in marrying her,” said Gogo Mushore.

“We engaged one of the beauticians for Talent’s hair to be done inside the house because the pastor is serious with the affair.

“We give them time in her room to share their love since we do not want her to go outside.

“I tried to take Talent outside the house sometime in 2022, she was assaulted and we saw it was safer for her to remain indoors,” she said.

Talent said her pending marriage to the man of cloth would end her challenges.

“Haaa tatove pakanaka nenyaya yacho zvekuti kana ndaroorwa ndinenge ndasununguka,” she said.

