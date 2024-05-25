Bikita Policewoman and Accomplice Accused of Extorting Over $5,000 from Chinese National

Spread the love

In a case brought forward by the State, a daring Bikita policewoman and her accomplice allegedly extorted US$5,030 from a Chinese national by falsely claiming it was illegal for him to date a local girl.

The accused, Chengeto Pwaka, a detective at Bindura Central Police Station, and her alleged accomplice, Nicodemus Mubvumbi, were apprehended at Bikita Minerals on Saturday while attempting to extort additional money from the victims.

Magistrate Elizabeth granted Pwaka US$100 bail on Monday and ordered her to report to Bindura Police Station every Friday. The case has been postponed to June 3, 2024.

The court heard that on April 12, 2024, Pwaka and Mubvumbi traveled from Bindura to Bikita Minerals Mine and confronted Gong Changlin, a Chinese national who was allegedly dating Tafadzwa Maphosa, a local woman. The accused informed Changlin that it was an offense for a Chinese national to have a romantic relationship with a Zimbabwean. Pwaka, using her Criminal Investigations Department (CID) credentials, allegedly extorted US$2,000 from Changlin.

On the same day, Pwaka threatened to arrest Maphosa for allegedly aborting a pregnancy and demanded US$700, which was sent to her via EcoCash.

On April 30, 2024, at Bikita Minerals, Pwaka and Mubvumbi allegedly pressured Maphosa by slapping her several times and threatening to imprison her. They reportedly received US$250 and an additional US$80 sent through an EcoCash account (0773880313).

The accused were allegedly given another US$2,000, bringing the total amount extorted from the couple to US$5,030. On May 18, 2024, the complainants reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of Pwaka and Mubvumbi.

Pwaka was ordered to pay US$100 bail, and the matter is now under investigation by the CID Forensic Investigations Department.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

