Suspected Currency Dealer Released After Daughter’s Death

MASVINGO, – Michael Zumba, arrested on suspicion of dealing in foreign currency, was released from a 30-day incarceration yesterday following the death of his three-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

Zumba is the first suspected foreign currency dealer to be released in Masvingo. Magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda had postponed Zumba’s sentencing on Thursday and remanded him in prison until Tuesday of next week. However, Zumba’s lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers, appealed for his release due to the changed circumstances.

Mabvure explained that Zumba had lost his daughter the previous day and needed to attend to funeral arrangements. In light of this, the magistrate granted Zumba’s release on free bail.

Zumba was arrested while selling airtime at Yeukai Business Center in Mucheke. During the police search, only US$20 and ZAR20 were found on him. He had spent four weeks in remand prison and was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Tragically, Zumba’s daughter suddenly fell ill at their Mucheke home on Tuesday night. Her mother discovered her lifeless at around 8 AM on Wednesday.

Several other suspected foreign currency dealers arrested by police last month remain in remand. Concerns have been raised about some of these detainees being mothers who left their children unattended.

Progress Magara appeared for the state in this case. – Masvingo Mirror

