Zimbabwean Woman in UK Accused of Defrauding Countrymen with False Promises of Sponsorship

A Zimbabwean woman living in the United Kingdom, Priscilla Mtambo, has come under fire for allegedly defrauding numerous Zimbabweans by falsely promising to secure their entry into the UK through a Certificate of Sponsorship (COS).

The Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) is an essential document issued by licensed sponsors to migrant workers they intend to employ, which is necessary for those seeking work visas in the UK.

According to Bulawayo24, Mtambo, the wife of Titus Marume, a well-known Bulawayo-born rapper and music producer known as MC Ttytoh, is accused of exploiting the desperation of many Zimbabweans seeking better opportunities abroad. She allegedly enticed unsuspecting individuals into paying significant sums of money with promises of processing their COS.

Several complaints surfaced on Facebook, exposing Mtambo’s alleged deception. Among the claims were two individuals who collectively lost £9,000 to her purported scheme.

According to a source close to one of the victims, Mtambo posed as a legitimate agent, advertising her ability to secure Certificates of Sponsorship and facilitate relocation to the UK. However, those who fell victim to her scheme realized they had been deceived after parting with their money.

Efforts to recover the lost funds proved fruitless, prompting some victims to consider reporting Mtambo to the British Embassy in Zimbabwe. Although embassies typically do not handle individual fraud cases, they may offer guidance on reporting such crimes to the relevant Zimbabwean authorities.

When contacted for comment, Mtambo neither confirmed nor denied the allegations. Instead, she promised a written response before blocking further communication. As of the time of printing, no response had been received.

In a related incident, a Bulawayo couple faced arrest and court appearances for allegedly defrauding 46 individuals of over US$134,500. Gwendoline Ndlovu (35) and Melusi Ndlovu (36) were charged with fraud, having purported to be agents of a company facilitating job opportunities abroad between August of the previous year and May 3 of the current year.

Police investigations revealed that the couple capitalized on the high demand for overseas employment, promising job placements within three weeks upon payment of US$4,000 each. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with individuals and agencies promising job opportunities abroad, emphasizing the importance of due diligence before making any payments.

