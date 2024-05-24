Ramaphosa Confident of ANC Victory in Upcoming Elections

Spread the love

SOWETO – President Cyril Ramaphosa confidently predicted a decisive victory for the African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming elections, asserting that opposition parties will be left “with their tails tucked tightly between their rear legs.”

Addressing a spirited crowd during the ANC Youth League’s Democracy ‘Big Walk’ on Vilakazi Street in Soweto on Friday, Ramaphosa proclaimed, “As I am here, I can already smell the sweet smell of victory … a very sweet aroma all around. They will know us very well tomorrow.”

The event, held ahead of the ANC’s Siyanqoba rally on Saturday, was in celebration of 30 years of freedom for the party and the country. Hundreds of young people joined the march, underscoring the party’s commitment to youth engagement.

In anticipation of the 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29, the ANC has planned what they describe as a “decisive victory” rally at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. The rally is expected to address pressing issues facing the youth and outline permanent solutions.

“We want to take this country forward. It must not be stuck in unemployment, and we want our young people to be employed,” Ramaphosa emphasized. He added that the ANC, if re-elected, would extend employment opportunities to those over the age of 35 as well.

Ramaphosa assured the crowd that their voices had been heard, promising that the rally would provide clear direction and address the people’s outcry. “We want to ensure that issues facing the youth are dealt with permanently,” he stated.

He also urged the public to support the ANC in the upcoming elections, pledging improved service delivery. “Vote for the ANC, and we will deliver services going forward,” Ramaphosa promised.

The ANC is gearing up for a critical period, with the Siyanqoba rally marking a significant push in their campaign just days before the elections. Political parties across the country are making their final efforts to secure a majority, with the ANC rally expected to be a pivotal moment in their electoral strategy.

