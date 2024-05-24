Chipinge Traditional Healer in Court for Allegedly Defrauding Client of ZAR 12,000 and US$340

Spread the love

SHURUGWI – A traditional healer from Chipinge, Kudakwashe Chinhara (22), is facing charges of fraud after allegedly duping a client, Isaac Mudzengi (45), out of ZAR 12,000 and US$340. The court proceedings are being held before Shurugwi Magistrate Percy Mukumba.

Chinhara, hailing from Chikwanda Village under Chief Chivese in Chipinge, is accused of promising Mudzengi, a truck driver for South African company N.R Group, that he could expedite the compensation owed to him by his employer.

Mudzengi, who resides in Hwayi Village under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi, had not received any compensation after sustaining injuries on the job in 2022.

In April this year, Mudzengi, who was based in South Africa, sought Chinhara’s services to hasten the compensation process. Chinhara initially demanded ZAR 1,200, assuring Mudzengi that he would receive his compensation within two days of payment.

Following this, Mudzengi received a message claiming that his employer had sent the compensation via Mukuru. However, when Mudzengi attempted to withdraw the money, he was informed that the message was fraudulent.

Upon informing Chinhara, the healer demanded an additional US$70, claiming he needed to cast a spell on Mukuru employees. After sending the money, Mudzengi again encountered issues with the message being fake.

Chinhara then asked for US$110 to perform a ritual to remove a goblin allegedly causing Mudzengi’s misfortune. Furthermore, he demanded US$300 and property valued at ZAR 3,000 to eliminate spirits threatening Mudzengi’s son.

Mudzengi ultimately reported Chinhara to the police after the demands continued. During the investigation, only ZAR 200 was recovered.

The case continues in Shurugwi Magistrate’s Court. – Masvingo Mirror

