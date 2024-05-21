Mo Salah Commits to Liverpool for Final Contract Year, Vows to “Fight Like Hell” for Trophies

Spread the love

LIVERPOOL – Mohamed Salah has pledged his commitment to Liverpool, vowing to “fight like hell” to secure trophies next season as he hints at staying for the final year of his contract at Anfield.

With just 12 months remaining on his current deal, Salah has been the subject of transfer speculation, including a reported £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad last September, which Liverpool rejected.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah posted on social media. “Our fans deserve it, and we will fight like hell.”

Liverpool, under the management of Jurgen Klopp, won the League Cup last season but fell short in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League. Klopp’s departure after over eight years has left questions about the future of several key players, including Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are also entering the final year of their contracts.

Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been named as Klopp’s successor, confirmed by Liverpool on Monday. Slot is set to take over on June 1, pending a work permit. The club has not disclosed the length of his contract, though British media reports suggest it is a three-year deal. Liverpool has reportedly agreed to a compensation deal with Feyenoord worth up to £9.4 million.

