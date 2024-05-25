Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s telecommunications landscape is set for a significant transformation as Zanu PF benefactor Wicknell Chivayo and his company IMC Communications secure the coveted Starlink deal, following the government’s approval of Elon Musk’s innovation to operate in the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Saturday that he has “approved the licensing of Starlink by POTRAZ, the country’s telecommunications regulator, to provide advanced internet and related digital processing services in Zimbabwe.”

In a statement shared on his X account, Mnangagwa underscored the importance of technology in daily activities, emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting investment in the sector. He expressed pleasure in approving the licensing of Starlink, in partnership with IMC Communications, to offer advanced internet services, particularly in rural areas.

Starlink, a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite operator owned by SpaceX, led by American billionaire Elon Musk, is expected to deploy high-speed, low-cost internet infrastructure across Zimbabwe, aligning with Mnangagwa’s vision of inclusive development.

“This will be in fulfillment of my administration’s undertaking to leave no one and no place behind,” Mnangagwa stated, highlighting the government’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra and encouraging further foreign investment in the country.

The move comes amid previous arrests of local operators, including Neville Mutsvangwa, son of a cabinet minister, for allegedly using Starlink illegally. Mutsvangwa remains in custody facing charges related to unauthorized use of the service.

While the licensing of Starlink aligns with national objectives, concerns have been raised about the awarding of the tender to a businessman with close ties to Zanu PF, potentially raising questions about the use of state resources for partisan interests.

Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi are among the African countries that have already licensed Starlink, reflecting the growing importance of satellite technology in expanding internet access across the continent.

