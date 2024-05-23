Zimra Raises Alarm Over Political Interference in Anti-Corruption Efforts

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has expressed concerns about political interference hampering their investigations and undermining anti-corruption efforts.

Tapiwa Manyika, Zimra’s loss control director, highlighted the challenges posed by interference from politically connected individuals, particularly those in powerful positions.

“We have encountered various difficulties, including interference from politically affiliated individuals, especially the elite,” Manyika stated during an Inter-Agency breakfast meeting between the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and other law enforcement bodies at a Harare hotel.

He emphasized that such interference often occurs at the operational level, significantly impacting their efforts to combat corruption. Manyika also pointed out a lack of trust among law enforcement agencies as a major obstacle in the fight against graft.

Meanwhile, Zacc has dismissed allegations of ineffectiveness. Thandiwe Mhlobane, a spokesperson for Zacc, emphasized the commission’s success in investigations and securing convictions. “The notion that Zacc operates as a ‘catch and release’ agency stems from a misunderstanding or limited understanding of the law and the judicial system,” Mhlobane clarified.

She explained that Zacc does not have the authority to release suspects arbitrarily, as bail is a constitutional right afforded to all individuals upon arrest. Mhlobane stressed that the perception of suspects being “caught and released” by Zacc is inaccurate and overlooks the legal processes involved in arrest and bail.

