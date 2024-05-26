Man Arrested with Cocaine at State House

Spread the love

HARARE – A 29-year-old man, Nigel Kunyeya, has been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs after being found with cocaine at the State House.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi informed the court on Friday that Kunyeya, from Mabelreign, Harare, arrived at the State House in an unregistered black and white Toyota Fortuner on May 22, 2024, around 7:50 AM. He reportedly sought an audience with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to discuss personal issues.

Kunyeya’s suspicious behavior prompted the police officers at the gate to search him and his vehicle. They discovered a sachet of cocaine and nine empty sachets with cocaine residue in the right pocket of his jacket. No other incriminating items were found in the vehicle.

Following the discovery, Kunyeya and the seized cocaine were taken to CID Drugs Harare for further investigation. A preliminary drug field test conducted in Kunyeya’s presence confirmed the substance as cocaine, weighing approximately 0.42 grams with a street value of ZiG520.

In court, Magistrate Dennis Mangosi questioned Kunyeya about his intentions. Kunyeya claimed he was there to book an appointment on behalf of another person and denied any intention to see the President. He also asserted that the car was not his.

Kunyeya is scheduled to return to court on May 27.

Meanwhile, former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele’s son, Eleph Khumbula Gula-Ndebele, 39, has been arrested for unlawful possession of Cocaine.

Khumbula Gula- Ndebele, who is also a lawyer, was implicated in a case of dealing in dangerous drugs by a victim of drug abuse, Tsitsi Vundla who was arrested in March 2024.

Also arrested were Talent Mapanga, Takunda Godoka, Tanaka Chimuka, Tapiwa Mutebuka and Sam Chasaya.

Khumbula Gula-Ndebele is also the managing director of a start-up, Nyama dot Bantu.

His father Sobus Gula-Ndebele was Zimbabwe’s Attorney General for the short stint covering 2006 and 2008.

According to police, on 24 May 2024, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare arrested Khumbula Gula-Ndebele after receiving information that he was at a house along Knightsbridge Road, Highlands, Harare.

The arrest led to the recovery of a sachet containing cocaine which was stashed in the front door panel of the suspect’s vehicle, a VW Polo, registration number ABF 8319.

Police vowed to continue with the fight against drug and substance abuse in the country.

“Members of the public are implored to continue supplying information to the police pertaining to suspects involved in drug and substance abuse on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” said national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

