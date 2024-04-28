‘The only way’: Mary J Blige shares her take on romance as she opens up about a new relationship

Spread the love

Iconic R&B singer Mary J Blige has been hard at work promoting her latest project, the ‘Strength of a Woman’ festival. She stopped by the ‘Today’ show to chat with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush.

While on the show, the iconic singer shared how she still has a positive outlook on romance despite all the heartbreak she experienced in the past. She also confirmed her current relationship status.

Touching on her music career, the launch of her record label Beautiful Life Productions, and her hit single Still Believe in Love featuring Vado, which has been number one on the R&B charts for eight weeks, Hoda asked the singer if she still believes in love.

The 53-year-old responded by saying, “Absolutely. That’s the only way I’m able to be my own company. I believe in love for myself, and because I believe in love for myself, I’m not gonna give up on love. I’m not gonna let a bad relationship or bad marriage stop me from having a good life and having romance, getting the hugs I want, desires and kisses.”

She continued to add that she does want “a man”, she wants love, and she wants it all.”

She added: I’m not gonna let my past stop me from that, and because I love myself like that, I’m able to draw things to me, and I’m able to receive the love that I know I deserve.

Jenna followed the singer’s response by asking what Mary J Blige’s current relationship status is, and the Grammy winner confirmed that she is currently dating.

The singer went through a tough and public divorce from ex-husband Kendu Isaacs, who she married in 2003 and separated from in 2016 when the singer filed for divorce because he was cheating and stealing from her.

The pair finalised their divorce in 2018, and it ended with Mary J Blige being ordered to pay Isaacs US$30,000 a month in alimony.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...