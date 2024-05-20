Mnangagwa Politburo reshuffle; Mudenda pays price for challenging Ziyambi, Bimha relegated

Spread the love

In a strategic move, ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned key members of the ZANU PF Politburo to new positions within the party’s hierarchy. Adv J.F. Mudenda, formerly the Party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, is now the Treasurer General.

This role swap sees P.A. Chinamasa, previously the Treasurer General, taking over Mudenda’s former position as the Secretary for Legal Affairs. These changes are part of Mnangagwa’s broader effort to streamline party operations and reinforce his administration’s commitment to efficient governance.

Additionally, M. Machacha, who was the Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, has been appointed as the Party’s Secretary for Commissariat, taking over from Dr M.C. Bimha. While Dr. Bimha will remain a member of the Politburo, this reassignment is seen as a critical shift aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots mobilization efforts.

Ahead of Constitutional Changes around the 2030 Agenda , Adv Mudenda has been kicked upstairs to a Resource Mobilisation role and managing an empty Party Treasury . His recent public tiff with blue eyed boy Ziyambi Ziyambi(ZZ ) inside Parliament meant he could have been… pic.twitter.com/mwwRasYD5E — Dr Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) May 20, 2024

These strategic reassignments reflect Mnangagwa’s ongoing adjustments within ZANU PF to maintain political stability and reinforce the party’s ideological and operational frameworks.

Source – Byo24

