Russel Goreraza, Son of Grace Mugabe, Faces Legal Trouble Over Child Maintenance Payments

Russel Goreraza, the son of Zimbabwe’s former first lady, Grace Mugabe, is embroiled in legal issues for failing to make court-ordered maintenance payments for his child.

Goreraza, 40, is currently three months behind on the payments, which total US$7,500. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported that Goreraza appeared before the Concession Magistrates’ Court facing charges under Section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter 05:09, for non-compliance with a maintenance order.

During the court session, Goreraza requested additional time to secure legal representation and did not enter a plea. The legal matter dates back to January this year, when the mother of his child, with whom he shares with his ex-husband Stanley Goreraza, secured a maintenance order against him.

The court mandated Goreraza to pay US$2,500 monthly, or the equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars, according to the prevailing inter-bank rate.

Goreraza allegedly failed to make payments from January to March 2024, leading to an arrears accumulation of US$7,500 by March 31, 2024. Appearing in court without legal counsel, Goreraza was remanded to May 28 for trial.

