Police speakouts on Moreblessing’s mutilated body; police hunt for suspect

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the discovery of a mutilated body at plot number 321 Denota Farm, Beatrice, in a well on 11th June 2022.

In a statement issued to The Zimbabwe Mail news team, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the body was observed by Linnah Mukandi (57), who is the mother to the suspect Pius Samba.

“The Police has been in contact with Moreblessing Ali’s family and has stepped up the identification process through forensic science analysts. The results will be made public as soon as they are out,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is disturbed by some politicians, including some lawyers, who are issuing threats to Government officials and the Police in connection with this sad case. Some are openly inciting violence. The public is urged to be patient and allow the current criminal investigations to proceed smoothly,” he added.

“The Police reiterates that this is a callous and heinous crime of which all efforts will be made to ensure that suspects are brought to book without fail. However, any form of intimidation or threats under the guise of politics or social media antics are being monitored by the Police.”

He warned politicians against interfering with criminal investigations so that the due processes of the law can be followed.

He said the Police will leave no stone unturned in order to locate the suspect, Pius Samba and any other suspects linked to the case.

