Russia launches production of smartphones with protection against data leakage

MOSCOW, Companies of the state corporation Rostec and the Rostelecom operator have launched a production line for the assembly of Russian smartphones AYYA T1 with protection against data leakage, the Aurora mobile operating system reported. The Aurora mobile operating system is developed by Rostelecom.

The gadget is available for corporate customers in two versions – with Android 11 and Aurora OS. The fifth version of Aurora, adapted for office workers, was unveiled at the end of 2023.

A special feature of AYYA T1 is the impossibility of unauthorized data collection by cameras and microphone thanks to the option of their hardware shutdown. At the same time the access to the network and use of instant messengers is maintained. The devices are already available for order.

Smartphone properties

The smartphone runs on an 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor with an Arm Cortex-A73/A53 chip. 4,000 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM, built-in 64 GB can be expanded via MicroSD.

AYYA T1 has a metal frame and a plastic body. Available colors are black, blue and dark green. The display is 6.55 inches with a resolution of 1600×720, that is, HD+. The screen refresh rate is 60 Hz. It is usually recommended to buy smartphones with a frequency not lower than this value.

The main camera is dual, 12+5 megapixels, the front one is 13 megapixels. The gadget has NFC support, a Type-C connector and various sensors.

Source: Tass

