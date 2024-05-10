Drake vs Kendrick Lamar: The explosive rap battle that has shook the hip-hop world

Spread the love

THE longstanding feud between hip-hop heavyweights Drake and Kendrick Lamar has ignited once again, marking one of the most intense battles in recent rap history. The chart-topping rappers have exchanged blistering diss tracks, escalating their personal and professional rivalry to new heights.

The feud, which has simmered for years, erupted into a full-blown war of words as both artists unleashed scathing insults on a series of diss tracks.

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, 36, fired the latest shot with his track ‘Euphoria,’ responding to Drake’s two songs where he took aim at Lamar – including the now-deleted AI-generated track ‘Taylor Made Freestyle,’ where Drake mocked Lamar for collaborating with Taylor Swift.

The animosity between Drake, 37, and Kendrick Lamar dates back over a decade, with the two trading jabs in their commercial hits. However, tensions reignited in October 2023 after Drake’s collaboration with J. Cole, prompting Kendrick to retaliate in March 2024. J. Cole swiftly distanced himself from the drama.

The feud intensified when Kendrick Lamar’s verse on ‘Like That’ by Metro Boomin and Future included the line “Motherf*** the big three, it’s just big me,” reigniting the feud. Drake responded with his own digs, sparking a back-and-forth exchange of insults between the two rappers.

The recent shooting outside Drake’s Toronto home, resulting in serious injury to a security guard, has raised speculation about its potential connection to the ongoing feud.

While police are investigating the incident, they caution that it’s premature to determine a motive.

The feud has captivated the hip-hop world, prompting widespread speculation about the future of both rappers. Fans are divided into camps of Team Drake or Team Kendrick, debating who came out on top in the heated battle.

As the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues to unfold, the hip-hop community eagerly awaits the next move from these rap titans, as they navigate the complexities of their ongoing rivalry.

