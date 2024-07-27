French Economic Delegation to Visit Zimbabwe Following High-Level Talks

Spread the love

France’s leading economic diplomacy arm, the Movement of Enterprises of France (MEDEF), will visit Zimbabwe in October.

This follows extensive discussions with Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga, who highlighted the significant investment opportunities in the country.

The upcoming visit by MEDEF marks another achievement for President Mnangagwa’s administration in its ongoing efforts to strengthen international engagement and re-engagement.

Vice President Chiwenga, accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, attended a reception hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace. The event, attended by other world leaders, was preceded by a visit to the Zimbabwean Embassy in France, where VP Chiwenga praised the embassy’s efforts.

“We have a team from MEDEF here, which I met two days ago. They are due to come to Zimbabwe to explore various areas and propose concrete projects. It’s a serious team, as you know,” VP Chiwenga stated.

He commended the embassy’s preparation, saying, “The embassy is doing very well. They had prepared all the teams we were supposed to meet. I am proud of them, and even when we met briefly with the President here in France, they were well-prepared.”

VP Chiwenga updated the embassy staff on recent developments in Zimbabwe, including President Mnangagwa’s forthcoming assumption of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairmanship at the bloc’s 44th Summit of Heads of State.

“We briefed the Embassy staff, led by Charge d’Affaires Mr. Emmanuel Zinyuke, on the political and economic developments in Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa is set to chair SADC, and preparations are ongoing,” he said.

He elaborated on the Second Republic’s developmental strategy and urged the Zimbabwean office in France to support the country’s engagement and re-engagement efforts.

“We detailed what the Government is doing and what we expect from the embassy to assist investors interested in Zimbabwe. We also discussed the social impacts of El Niño and the Government’s response, aligning with our National Development Strategy and the President’s vision.”

Following the reception, VP Chiwenga attended the official opening of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where Zimbabwe is represented by seven athletes competing in athletics, rowing, and swimming.

In athletics, sprinters Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu will compete in the 200m dash, while Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora will participate in the marathon. Paige van der Westhuizen and Denilson Cyprianos will represent Zimbabwe in swimming, and Stephen Cox will compete in rowing.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...