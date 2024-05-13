Neville Mutsvangwa and Co-Accused Denied Bail Amid Allegations of Illegal Activities

Spread the love

HARARE – Neville Sunungurai Mutsvangwa, (44), along with his co-accused Ellas Majachani, aged 45, and Simbarashe Tichingana, aged 38, have been denied bail and remanded in custody until May 30, 2024.

The trio faces charges under the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05], including contravention of dealing in foreign currency, as well as offenses under the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act and the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

Additionally, Mutsvangwa faces a separate charge under the Postal and Telecommunications Act for allegedly unlawfully using Starlink equipment.

Mutsvangwa’s parents, Chris and Monica, who hold prominent positions within the ruling ZANU PF party and the government, respectively, have vehemently denied the allegations against their son. They claim that the charges of illegal foreign currency trading are fabricated and politically motivated.

The denial of bail underscores the seriousness of the charges faced by Mutsvangwa and his co-accused, as the legal process unfolds to determine their guilt or innocence in the alleged offenses.

