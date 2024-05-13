Teacher Arrested for Illegal Currency Trade

Spread the love

IN a surprising turn of events, Albert Nyambara, a 37-year-old school teacher at Waterloo Primary School in Macheke, found himself on the wrong side of the law last Friday.

The educator was arrested and charged with illegal trading in foreign currency after attempting to exchange his local currency for US dollars.

The incident unfolded when Nyambara, unaware of the presence of undercover police officers, approached detectives outside N Richards Supermarket in Marondera. Little did he know, these officers were conducting surveillance on money traders in the area.

According to a police memorandum, Nyambara offered his CABS card to the detectives in exchange for US dollars, intending to purchase groceries. The memo detailed the items he intended to purchase, including various snacks, household items, and food staples.

Claiming to have funds in his CABS bank account, Nyambara proposed a conversion rate of ZiG 14.11 per US $1. Additionally, he offered US$5 as a token of appreciation. He provided his CABS bank card serial number and pin to the detectives, who then accompanied him to the checkout where they swiped for the groceries.

After the transaction, Nyambara received a receipt totaling ZiG 999.07 for the groceries, which he calculated to be approximately US$70.80. Subsequently, detectives handed him the pre-arranged trap money and promptly placed him under arrest.

Nyambara’s appearance before a Marondera magistrate the following Saturday marked the beginning of legal proceedings. He was released on summons and represented by legal counsel from Makwanya Godfrey of Sakala Associates.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale, shedding light on the complexities and consequences of illegal currency trading. It also underscores the importance of vigilance in law enforcement efforts to combat such activities. As the case unfolds, it raises questions about the involvement of individuals in positions of trust in illicit financial activities.

