Kwekwe City Faces Public Toilet Crisis Despite Ministerial Directive

KWEKWE – Despite clear instructions from Minister Owen Ncube issued back in February to promptly address the issues plaguing public toilets in Kwekwe City’s central business district (CBD) and at the Farmers Market in Mbizo 2, no tangible changes have been observed, leaving residents grappling with blocked and unusable facilities.

According to Masvingo Mirror, the dire state of the city’s public toilets came under intense scrutiny during a heated debate at a recent full council meeting. Councilors expressed dismay over the lack of action by management to rectify the situation, which has forced residents to resort to using the surrounding bushes, posing serious health risks.

Councillor Siziwe Ncube minced no words, highlighting the urgency of the matter during the council session: “What is delaying the process of having functional public toilets? Because as it is, we are not safe.”

Mayor Albert Zinhanga echoed these concerns, urging management to conduct thorough inspections of all public toilets and expedite the necessary repairs.

Responding to the mounting pressure, the town clerk, Dr. Lucia Mkandhla, stressed the need for immediate action: “This is an urgent matter; the situation is unacceptable because we have dedicated plumbers for the job, and we need to know why there is no progress.”

However, the Director of Works, Engineer John Mhike, revealed a concerning lack of communication within the municipality. He stated that his department was unaware that the required materials for the repairs had been procured, hindering any progress.

“I am hearing it now that the materials were procured because we could not do anything without the necessary materials,” Mhike expressed.

In a surprising turn of events, one of the councillors, Dr. Solomon Matsa, offered a potential solution by proposing the utilization of his own land for the construction of new toilets in the CBD.

The ongoing saga underscores the pressing need for immediate action to address the city’s public sanitation crisis. Despite ministerial directives and public outcry, the lack of coordination and communication within the local government has left residents stranded, navigating through unsanitary conditions on a daily basis.

