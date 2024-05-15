Manchester United Edges Newcastle 3-2 to Keep European Qualification Hopes Alive

Spread the love

MANCHESTER, England – Manchester United secured a vital 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday, keeping their hopes of European qualification alive in the Premier League.

A late strike from substitute Rasmus Hojlund in the 84th minute proved decisive at Old Trafford, as under-pressure Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s side clinched a much-needed win in their final home game of the season.

With both Manchester United and Newcastle now tied on 57 points, the hosts find themselves in seventh place, albeit with an inferior goal difference. Both clubs trail sixth-place Chelsea by three points, following Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Brighton earlier in the day.

European qualification spots in the Premier League are up for grabs for teams finishing in sixth and seventh place, securing berths in the Europa League and Europa Conference League, respectively. Additionally, Manchester United could potentially secure a spot in the Europa League by winning the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

The match saw Kobbie Mainoo putting Manchester United ahead in the 31st minute after a well-timed pass from Amad Diallo breached the Newcastle defense. However, Newcastle managed to equalize through Anthony Gordon in the 49th minute, setting the stage for a tense second half.

Manchester United regained the lead when Diallo scored his second goal of the match with a powerful left-footed shot in the 57th minute, following a corner that wasn’t fully cleared by the Newcastle defense.

Despite Manchester United’s efforts to secure the win, Newcastle made it a nervy finish to the game when Lewis Hall scored in stoppage time, reducing the deficit to 3-2. – AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...