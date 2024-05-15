Chelsea Seals Victory Over Brighton in Premier League Clash

Spread the love

BRIGHTON, England – Christopher Nkunku’s creative celebration stole the show as he helped Chelsea secure a crucial 2-1 victory over Brighton in their Premier League encounter on Wednesday.

Nkunku, the French striker, showcased his jubilation by inflating a blue balloon and holding it between his lips after netting a second-half goal in the 64th minute. His celebration followed Cole Palmer’s 22nd goal of the campaign in the 34th minute, propelling Chelsea to its fourth consecutive win and bolstering their aspirations of European qualification next season.

The match at Amex Stadium saw Chelsea move within three points of fifth-place Tottenham as they head into the final round of league games on Sunday.

Despite enduring an injury-hit first year at Chelsea, Nkunku’s goal marked his third of the season in just 10 league appearances since his arrival from Leipzig last offseason. His close-range finish from Malo Gusto’s cross provided a crucial breakthrough for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Palmer, another key signing from the previous season, continued to shine for Chelsea, scoring with a header from Marc Cucurella’s left-wing cross. This goal brought Palmer’s tally to 22 for the season, leaving him five goals behind Erling Haaland’s league-leading total of 27.

However, the match was not without its drama as second-half substitute Reece James received a straight red card in the 88th minute following a VAR review. James was penalized for kicking out at Joao Pedro while on the ground.

Brighton managed to grab a consolation goal deep into stoppage time, with Danny Welbeck finding the net in the seventh minute of added time. – AP

