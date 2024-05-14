Government Engages Zanu PF and War Veterans to Promote ZiG Currency

Spread the love

HARARE – In a bid to counter the sabotage of the local currency, the government of Zimbabwe has embarked on a campaign to promote the use of the newly introduced currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). This effort includes enlisting the support of Zanu PF leaders and war veterans to champion the acceptance of ZiG across the country.

The ruling party has initiated a parallel currency campaign, with senior officials, including members of the politburo and central committee, leading awareness campaigns in various provinces to encourage people to embrace the new currency. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has joined forces with the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services to conduct joint awareness campaigns on ZiG, with support from other key stakeholders.

Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, who is also a Zanu PF politburo member, according to the News Day, called upon war veterans to actively support the government’s efforts to combat economic sabotage. Speaking at a gathering of former liberation struggle members in Entumbane, Bulawayo, Ncube emphasized the importance of fighting against illegal money changers and stabilizing ZiG to ensure its value.

Ncube’s call follows similar sentiments expressed by Zanu PF officials, including Jabulani Sibanda, the party’s chairperson in Bulawayo. Sibanda underscored the significance of having a local currency to stimulate economic growth and reduce dependency on foreign currencies. He emphasized that the liberation struggle was fought to regain control over Zimbabwe’s economy, highlighting the need to support initiatives like ZiG.

Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), introduced last month, aims to transition the country away from the prevalent use of foreign currencies, particularly the United States dollar, in daily transactions. To enforce the adoption of ZiG, the government has implemented punitive measures for currency sabotage, including fines and increased surveillance in commercial establishments.

Despite the government’s efforts, challenges persist, with reports of individuals engaging in illegal foreign currency dealings. Zanu PF’s national secretary for finance, Patrick Chinamasa, warned party members against such activities, emphasizing that no one would be immune to arrest for violating currency laws.

Chinamasa assured party members that ZiG shortages were temporary and reiterated the government’s commitment to transitioning to a local currency backed by gold reserves. He also attributed economic challenges to opposition parties’ alleged attempts to destabilize the economy through illicit activities.

The ongoing engagement between government officials, Zanu PF leadership, and supporters aims to promote awareness and acceptance of ZiG as Zimbabwe’s primary currency, signaling a concerted effort to stabilize the country’s economic landscape.

