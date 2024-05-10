Justin and Hailey Bieber Expecting First Child and Renew Vows

Spread the love

NEW YORK — The anticipation is as high as the notes in his 2010 chart-topper “Baby” as Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) announced they are expecting their first child together, alongside renewing their vows.

A representative for Hailey Bieber confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the model is just over six months pregnant.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the joyous news, each posting a romantic video clip featuring them kissing, followed by a photo shoot capturing the moment.

Hailey, draped in white lace with her baby bump proudly on display beneath sheer, form-fitting fabric, was photographed by her husband Justin Bieber. Both posts included tags to each other.

In a statement, fashion house Yves Saint Laurent revealed that the enchanting video and photo shoot were captured during the Biebers’ vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, which took place on Thursday.

Their journey into matrimony began in 2018 when the couple confirmed their long-speculated marriage on Instagram. Justin shared a picture of them holding hands with the caption, “My wife is awesome,” prompting Hailey to change her username from “Baldwin” to “Bieber.”

Their engagement had been announced in the Bahamas earlier that year, following a whirlwind romance of about a month.

Aside from her modeling career, Hailey Bieber is recognized as the founder of the skincare line Rhode. Justin Bieber, who catapulted to fame as a teen sensation, boasts a Grammy-winning career with eight No. 1 hits, including “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,”

“What Do You Mean?” and “Despacito,” featuring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. His latest album, “Justice,” was released in 2021.

