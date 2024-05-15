Zimbabwe Saints target PSL return

Spread the love

FORMER Premier Soccer League side, Zimbabwe Saints have laid a solid foundation for a possible return to be topflight after winning their first two matches in the Southern Region Division One League.

When the late great musician Zex Manatsa came up with the song “Wadyiwa NeSaints Wadyiwa Nebhobho,” little did he know he had penned a song for a club which would fall from grace more than once.

It has been the same script for “Chauya Chikwata” who have since forgotten what it means to play in the top flight, which is disappointing for a club that was one of the big four in the country at some point.

A new dawn is, however, on the horizon with the Lloyd Munhanga led executive seemingly on the right track after leading “Chikwata” to a one hundred percent record in the Southern Region Division One League this season.

“We have tried to do football things correctly and the boys are happy. We want our fans to know that ‘Chikwata chauya zvekuuya.’ This time we mean business,” said Zimbabwe Saints chairperson, Lloyd Munhanga.

With two wins after beating ambitious Adachi one-nil, and thrashing DRC three-one, head coach Rodgers Ndlovu is confident his charges can deliver, “We are taking each game as it comes but having started so well, we have every reason to believe. We started from scratch as you can see the team is made up of new faces.”

Zimbabwe Saints will be hoping to make it three out of three when they make the long trip to Victoria Falls for date against Mosi Rovers this weekend.

Away from the success on the pitch, boardroom squabbles have resurfaced with board of trustees member Vincent Pamire being accused of holding onto the club’s Queens Sports Club.

Contacted for comment, Pamire insisted the club should be run by its rightful owners without giving much detail. – ZBC

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...