Zimbabwe to Construct Multi-Purpose Stadium in Vic. Falls for 2027 ICC World Cup

HARARE – Zimbabwe is set to commence the construction of a state-of-the-art multi-purpose sports stadium in Victoria Falls, with completion targeted for August next year.

This development is in preparation for the 2027 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which Zimbabwe will co-host with South Africa and Namibia.

The announcement came after a recent Cabinet meeting, and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed that funding for the 10,000-seat stadium is already secured. The new facility in Matabeleland North Province will accommodate various sports, including football, rugby, tennis, hockey, and squash.

According to State media, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officiate the groundbreaking ceremony, symbolizing the start of the stadium’s construction. The design and construction phases will adhere to international standards set by the respective sports federations.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with a stadium crisis, forcing the national football team to play home matches abroad. The new stadium aims to address this issue and enhance the country’s sports infrastructure.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere provided details on the project. “Zimbabwe Cricket was allocated 10 hectares in the Masuwe Special Economic Zone for Tourism in Victoria Falls for the construction of an international cricket stadium and ancillary facilities,” said Dr. Muswere. “The project will contribute towards the US$5 billion tourism and hospitality industry by 2025 and support sports infrastructure development.”

Dr. Muswere highlighted the importance of tourism, which is the third-largest contributor to Zimbabwe’s economy, accounting for 12% of the GDP from January to September 2023. The stadium’s construction will also create training and employment opportunities for local communities.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi stated that ZC will construct and own the facility for the next 25 years. “The stadium will be completed by August 2025 to allow for the necessary preparations for the World Cup,” said Minister Rwodzi. “Other sports such as rugby, tennis, hockey, and squash will also be accommodated. An additional practice ground, B-Arena, will be constructed for World Cup teams.”

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani confirmed the availability of funds for the project. “We will have a multi-discipline facility, aiming to include football, rugby, and potentially an academy. The stadium will seat 10,000 and meet the requirements of various sporting codes,” said Mukuhlani.

The new stadium is anticipated to significantly boost Zimbabwe’s sports and tourism sectors, providing a world-class venue for both local and international events.

