Amazon Launches Online Shopping Service in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – In a bid to challenge the dominance of leading online retailer Takealot.com, Amazon has officially launched its online shopping service in South Africa.

According to Reuters, the move signals Amazon’s strategic expansion into Africa’s most advanced economy, which analysts have previously identified as a prime entry point for companies seeking to penetrate the continent’s market.

The timing of Amazon’s entry into South Africa’s online retail sector is opportune, coinciding with a significant surge in online shopping driven by the pandemic. Retailers have responded by intensifying their investments in e-commerce, recognizing the growing consumer preference for digital shopping experiences.

Amazon.co.za promises same-day and next-day delivery options, along with access to over 3,000 pickup points. To entice customers, the platform offers free delivery on first orders, followed by complimentary shipping for subsequent orders exceeding 500 rand ($27.07), as outlined in a statement.

South African shoppers can browse through a diverse range of products from both local and international brands across 20 different categories, including consumer electronics, home appliances, and small kitchenware. Notable international brands such as Apple will also be available for purchase.

Highlighting its commitment to fostering partnerships with South African brands and businesses, Robert Koen, Managing Director of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, expressed, “Building a strong relationship with South African brands and businesses is incredibly important to us. We want Amazon.co.za to be the place where they can reach millions of customers.”

In addition to Amazon’s entry, South Africa’s retail landscape has attracted other international e-commerce players, such as Shein and Temu, capitalizing on the country’s robust demand for affordable fashion.

Temu, which debuted earlier this year, joins the ranks of retailers responding to the evolving consumer preferences fueled by rising internet connectivity and smartphone penetration in the country.

