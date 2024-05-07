Zimbabwean Plans Monument Honoring Soviet Union’s WWII Victory

Spread the love

Harare -The Institute of African Knowledge, a Zimbabwean research entity, has unveiled plans to construct a towering bronze and stone monument commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Kwame Muzawazi, the founder of the Institute of African Knowledge, disclosed to Russian state-owned media outlet Sputnik that the monument will serve as a centerpiece within the Liberation City complex, which will house the Museum of African Liberation.

“Africa remembers well that it was the crushing defeat inflicted by the Soviet Union on Hitler’s fascism that inspired the peoples of Africa to national liberation struggles and gave them hope of throwing off the colonial yoke and becoming masters of their own homes again,” Muzawazi stated.

The monument’s construction marks a significant step in preserving the historical legacy of the Second World War and its impact on the African continent.

It is envisioned to stand as a symbol of solidarity and gratitude towards the Soviet Union for its pivotal role in shaping the course of history and inspiring liberation movements across Africa.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...