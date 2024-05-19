Oleksandr Usyk Claims Undisputed Heavyweight Title in Thrilling Victory Over Tyson Fury

Spread the love

RIYADH – In a dramatic bout at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious over Tyson Fury by a razor-thin split decision, becoming the undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Usyk, facing a significantly larger opponent, endured a challenging middle phase of the fight but surged back with a powerful performance, forcing Fury to take a standing count in the ninth round.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian’s tenacity and skill, according to Reuters, earned him a historic win, making him the first boxer to hold all four major heavyweight belts simultaneously since Lennox Lewis in April 2000.

Usyk dominated the initial rounds, but Fury found his rhythm by the fourth, engaging in showmanship and delivering brutal body shots. However, Usyk retaliated with sharp, powerful punches, particularly turning the tide in the eighth round. By the ninth round, Fury was visibly struggling under Usyk’s relentless headshots, and many spectators expected the referee to halt the fight.

Despite Fury’s resilience in reaching the final bell, he was visibly worn down in the last three rounds. Usyk’s persistence paid off as he edged out Fury on the judges’ scorecards.

“Thank you so much. It’s a big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day,” an emotional Usyk expressed in a post-fight interview. He also mentioned his willingness to grant Fury an immediate rematch.

In the co-main event, Australia’s Jai Opetaia claimed the vacant IBF cruiserweight title with a unanimous decision over Latvia’s Mairis Briedis. Additionally, Ireland’s Anthony Cacace retained his IBO super-featherweight title and secured the IBF belt with a TKO win over Joe Cordina of Wales.

