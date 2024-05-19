MTN Group’s Ralph Mupita Named CEO of the Year at Africa CEO Forum 2024

Spread the love

Kigali, Rwanda – Ralph Mupita, the Zimbabwean-born President and CEO of MTN Group, has been awarded the prestigious CEO of the Year accolade at the 2024 Africa CEO Forum.

The award was presented during a ceremony held this week in Kigali, Rwanda, celebrating Mupita’s exceptional leadership of Africa’s largest mobile network operator.

The Africa CEO Forum 2024, organized in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, drew over 2,000 leaders from the African private sector and international investment community.

Ralph Mupita’s distinguished educational background includes a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Engineering and an MBA from the University of Cape Town. He has also completed executive programs at Harvard Business School, London Business School, and INSEAD.

Mupita began his career as an engineer working on construction projects with Haw & Inglis. In 2001, he transitioned to various leadership roles at Old Mutual in South Africa, including Managing Director of Old Mutual Unit Trusts in 2004, Strategy Director in 2006, Managing Director of Retail in 2008, and CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets in 2011.

His extensive experience also includes serving as the interim Strategy Director and Chair of the Emerging Markets Exco IT Subcommittee, and as a Director of Emerging Markets for OMLACSA. Mupita sits on multiple subsidiary boards and serves on the Advisory Board of the Graduate School of Business at the University of Cape Town. He is also actively involved with the LEAP School in South Africa.

Mupita’s leadership at MTN Group has been characterized by a strong commitment to innovation and growth, driving the company to new heights in the telecommunications industry across Africa. His recognition as CEO of the Year underscores his significant contributions to the sector and his role in advancing the African business landscape.

