Family of Four Killed in Tragic Car Accident at Boterekwa Escarpments

SHURUGWI – A devastating car accident claimed the lives of a father, his two children, and his brother’s child last Monday when the Toyota Wish they were traveling in from Zvishavane to Harare veered off the road and collided with a tree at the Boterekwa escarpments in Shurugwi.

Sources, according to Masvingo Mirror, indicated that the vehicle’s driver, who survived the crash, was speeding at the time. There were eight passengers in total, with the injured being transported to a nearby hospital.

The accident occurred at a notorious black spot known locally as “The Butcher.”

Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, which happened around 6 PM.

The deceased were identified as Trymore Mapholisa (47), his children Tinashe Mapholisa, Thabani Mapholisa, and Shalom Mapholisa.

