Mnangagwa Appoints Commission to Probe Harare City Council

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a decisive step in addressing governance concerns within the Harare City Council by appointing a commission of inquiry to investigate its management since 2017.

The commission, established through Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024 and Proclamation 2 of 2024, will be chaired by retired judge Maphios Cheda. Notably, the commission includes opposition figure Lucia Matibenga, who previously served as Minister of Public Service during the Government of National Unity under the late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a statement released by the presidency, the terms of reference for the commission are outlined, focusing on various aspects of the council’s governance and financial management since 2017.

These include investigating compliance with financial management laws, examining revenue generation mechanisms, and scrutinizing property management and procurement processes.

The inquiry, set to last for six months initially with a possible extension of three months, will be led by a team of commissioners appointed by President Mnangagwa. Among them are Steven Chakaipa, Norbert Phiri, Lucia Gladys Matibenga, and Khonzani Ncube.

The commission has been granted extensive powers to summon witnesses, gather evidence, and conduct thorough investigations into all relevant matters concerning the Harare City Council’s governance. It will submit its findings and recommendations to President Mnangagwa within three months of completing the inquiry.

Mnangagwa’s decision to appoint the commission underscores the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance at the local level.

The investigation aims to address any shortcomings in the council’s administration and pave the way for improved governance practices in Harare.

