Masvingo ‘armed robber’ shot dead

CHIREDZI – Police shot and killed a suspected armed robber at Ngundu Growth Point yesterday while his two accomplices are in custody, The Mirror is reliably informed.

The deceased armed robber has been identified as Pardon Shoko (36) from Gomba area in Runyararo West, Masvingo. He was shot once on the shoulder and declared dead upon arrival at Ngundu Clinic.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident but said he was yet to receive the report. A leaked Police memo seen by The Mirror confirms the details.

Shoko’s accomplices have been identified as Brian Jazire (36) of 1608 Gimboki, Dangamvura in Mutare and Joseph Makuvise (43) of Makurira Village, Chief Mataruse, Gutu.

The memo says that Police received a tipoff that the trio was going to rob establishments in Chiredzi.

A team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Support Unit was then deployed at Ngundu Growth Point yesterday morning.

The detectives saw three men disembarking from a Toyota Runx parked under a tree around 2 pm. The trio walked towards the growth point and the Police details intercepted and ordered them to lie down.

Shoko allegedly refused to comply to the Police order and withdrew a pistol (LLAMA trade mark Gabilando Ciavitoria (Espana) and aimed it towards the police. One of the detectives then shot him on the shoulder. He was rushed to Ngundu Clinic and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police recovered 12 black cable ties, a hammer and a torch from the Runx. Makuvise was wearing a dreadlocked wig to disguise himself and Police seized it. The trio is linked to several robbery cases reported in Masvingo. – Masvingo Mirror

