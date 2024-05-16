Upcoming SADC Summit Crucial for Mnangagwa’s Bid for Legitimacy

Spread the love

THE forthcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit holds significant importance for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as he prepares to assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc.

This opportunity comes amidst his efforts to legitimize the results of Zimbabwe’s tumultuous general elections last year, which were widely condemned by observers.

Zimbabwe will take over the rotational chair of SADC during the 44th summit in Harare this August, succeeding Angola. Mnangagwa’s leadership is under scrutiny following the controversial August elections, with regional leaders previously discussing the problematic polls. The main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), did not mount a court challenge, partly due to insufficient evidence and a lack of polling agents.

Observers noted that the opposition lacked a coherent strategy to contest the results, with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, the SADC chairperson for politics, defence, and security cooperation, appearing to push more than the opposition itself. The SADC electoral observer mission reported that Zimbabwe’s elections violated the constitution, the Electoral Act, and SADC’s Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, rendering them not free, fair, or credible.

Diplomats informed The NewsHawks that electoral reports from last year will be presented to Mnangagwa at the summit. “The Zimbabwe report is likely to be adopted with amendments. Mnangagwa aims to legitimize the elections and gain recognition.

As the summit chair, he is in a prime position to do so. He also wants to present Zimbabwe as a country moving forward, which is why he is focusing on infrastructure improvements,” said a diplomat.

Despite attempts by Harare to keep the election issue off the agenda, SADC leaders received the controversial observer mission report during an extraordinary summit in Luanda, Angola, on November 4, 2023. The summit established a sub-committee including Angola, Namibia, and Tanzania to address the Zimbabwe situation, while private discussions continued within SADC circles.

The summit, originally convened virtually, decided to meet in person in Luanda to discuss the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa and Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava had resisted the inclusion of Zimbabwe on the agenda, but SADC chair Angolan President João Lourenço and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema maintained its place.

Prior to the summit, the SADC council of ministers and the troika of the organ on politics, defence, and security met virtually in Lusaka to discuss the DRC and Zimbabwe. SADC ministers supported their election observer mission led by former Zambian vice-president Nevers Mumba, appointed by Hichilema, despite attacks from ZANU PF officials.

Mnangagwa used the United Nations General Assembly in September last year to engage SADC leaders lobbying for an extraordinary summit after the observer mission’s preliminary report highlighted election irregularities. The final report reaffirmed these concerns, stating that Zimbabwe’s elections were not free, fair, or credible.

The summit, chaired by Lourenço, was attended by heads of state and government or their representatives, including DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Hichilema, and Mnangagwa, among others.

“The upcoming summit will allow Mnangagwa to address the controversy surrounding the elections. He is very keen to resolve this issue,” a diplomat noted.

