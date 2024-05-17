Watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs Caught on Security Video Allegedly Assaulting Singer Cassie

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES — Security footage aired by CNN appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

The video, aired on Friday, shows Combs, dressed in only a white towel, punching and kicking Cassie, who was his protégé and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also captures Combs shoving and dragging Cassie, as well as throwing a vase in her direction.

The video, dated March 5, 2016, aligns closely with an incident described in a lawsuit filed by Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, in November. The lawsuit alleged years of sexual abuse and other forms of violence from Combs.

Although the lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed, it prompted intense scrutiny of Combs. Subsequently, several more lawsuits were filed, and a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation led authorities to raid Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami.

Representatives for Combs have not immediately commented on the video. However, he has previously denied the allegations in the lawsuits, and his lawyers have stated he denies any wrongdoing.

🚨WARNING – DIDDY VIDEO FROM 2016 CNN uncovered footage from 2016 where Diddy is seen beating up his girlfriend at the time, Cassie Ventura, in the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.pic.twitter.com/MGuHoVdVyL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 17, 2024

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” said Douglas Wigdor, an attorney for Cassie. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

CNN did not disclose how it obtained the video but verified the location by comparing the footage to publicly available images of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel.

The Associated Press does not typically name individuals who allege sexual abuse unless they come forward publicly, as Ventura has.

The investigation and legal proceedings continue to unfold as more details emerge.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...