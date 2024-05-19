Kylian Mbappé Left Out of PSG Squad for Season Finale at Metz

Spread the love

Paris — Kylian Mbappé will not be part of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their final league game of the season against Metz on Sunday. The decision comes as PSG, already crowned champions for a record-extending 12th time, prepares to end their Ligue 1 campaign.

Mbappé, who is set to leave PSG after seven seasons, has been omitted from the 20-player squad selected by coach Luis Enrique. PSG has not provided a reason for Mbappé’s exclusion.

The star forward, expected to join Real Madrid, is notably absent from the list of PSG players unavailable due to injury. Mbappé leaves behind an impressive legacy as the club’s all-time top goalscorer, with 256 goals, including 191 in the league.

Despite his absence for the Metz match, Mbappé will have one final opportunity to play for PSG in the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25.

Throughout his tenure at PSG, Mbappé has secured six league titles and is set to finish as the league’s top scorer for the sixth time—his fifth outright, following a shared award with Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder in 2020.

Mbappé announced last week that he would leave PSG at the end of the season, having informed the club of his decision back in February.

In addition to Mbappé, PSG will also be without Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz, and Gianluigi Donnarumma for the trip to Metz. – AP

